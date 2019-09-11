Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Washboard Abs In Tiny Black Crop Top

With another new day comes another sexy post from Madi Edwards.

The blonde bombshell never shies away from flaunting her picture-perfect figure for fans on social media, and every chance that she gets, she makes sure to wow her followers with NSFW photos. The model is most well-known for posing in bikinis, but she also regularly shares fashion-forward images as well, with each and every one of them earning her a lot of attention from her fans.

In the most recent photo that was posted on her account, Madi snaps a selfie in the mirror and looks absolutely stunning. In the shot, Edwards wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Madi’s killer figure is on full display in the image while she rocks a tiny black crop top and dark jeans.

The model’s washboard abs take center stage in the shot, and she completes the look with an oversized gray blazer that falls off of her shoulder. The post has only been live on the model’s account for a short time, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her fans with over 8,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post to let Madi know she looks gorgeous, countless others gushed over her killer figure. A few more fans simply flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.

“You’ve got amazing style,” one follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous. Your Instagram is amazing, we would like to collaborate with you, message us,” another chimed in with a few pink flower emoji.

“I love u ur most beautiful girl,” another follower raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Madi got all dolled-up for an event and shared a few photos on social media. One of the images seemed to have been taken near a restaurant. In the shot, the model struck a pose while clad in a curve-hugging, electric pink dress. Madi left little to the imagination while popping out of the top of the stunning number. She wore her long locks down and curled, along with a beautiful face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss. The bombshell completed the look with a chunky gold necklace and a black purse.

Fans can keep up with Madi and all of her stunning photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.