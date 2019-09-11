Kylie Jenner Previews ‘Playboy’ Body In Low-Cut Black Top

Kylie Jenner shocked fans when she announced that she will appear inside the pages of Playboy Magazine‘s upcoming edition. The Inquisitr reported that the reality star shared a fully nude photo on Instagram alongside her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and promised that there was more to come.

Later that night, Kylie took to her Instagram story to share a short video of herself riding in the back of a car. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black ensemble, with a button-up top.

Kylie is seen resting her head in her hands in the dark clip, as most of the buttons on the top are undone, showing off a bit of her ample cleavage, which fans will likely see more of in her Playboy spread.

Jenner appears to have her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face, and rocks a ring on her finger as well as some large hoop earrings.

The billionaire business mogul also wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyes, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Jenner left fans in the dark about the video, not revealing where she was going or who she was with, but it seems safe to say they loved seeing Kylie in the racy black garment.

People Magazine reports that Kylie and Travis posed together for Playboy‘s “Pleasure” issue. The pair will grace the cover of the magazine in a shot that was taken by Jenner’s longtime personal photographer Sasha Samsanova. Meanwhile, Scott worked as the creative director on the shoot.

The couple have become a favorite among fans, who love seeing them and their daughter, Stormi Webster, on social media. However, they can’t help but wonder if the pair will ever get engaged and walk down the aisle.

A source recently dished that the couple are on great terms at the moment, and have been discussing taking the next step in their relationship.

Loading...

“Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage,” an insider dished, adding that the pair will likely also expand their family in the very near future.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Kylie Jenner’s Playboy photos should follow the reality star on social media to watch for updates.