Miley Cyrus Rocks Instagram In Trippy & Soaking-Wet Pool Video

Miley Cyrus is rocking Instagram all over again. The SHE IS COMING singer has been making headlines for releasing her post-divorce “Slide Away” track: The Inquisitr reported a promotional video for the song landing on the 26-year-old’s account earlier this month. It looks like the singer has delivered a fresh new update centering around her song. Fans saw the same pool setting, plus chopped-up segments showing Miley out of the water, but the promotional videos posted to the star’s account in early September differed from the one seen today.

Of course, fans familiar with the music video and snippets already posted to Miley’s Instagram will know that the pool scene featured Miley in a gold dress with chain straps. Today’s clip afforded somewhat of a trippy element, though, with Miley seen lying on her back as she floated in waters.

In terms of the “Slide Away” videos that have landed on Miley’s Instagram, fans have seen an array of content. For the most part, though, clips focused on one part of the video – either Cyrus was seen walking through waters with her back to the camera or gazing longingly as she wore a metallic shimmer dress. Today shook it up, with fans seeing a mixture of all the looks.

The video has been racking up insane views: over 583,000 were clocked within just 55 minutes of the video going live. The same time frame brought over 2,400 fans into the comments section.

“Slide Away” definitely brings a different feel compared to Miley’s last music video. “Mother’s Daughter” saw the singer don a red latex catsuit for most of the video, with the footage also appearing to focus on other individuals as it delivered its empowering message.

A music video showing a star flashing a fair amount of flesh isn’t a novelty. With Miley known for embracing her sexuality, fans might feel that Cyrus opting for a barely-there feel suits her feminine-strong personality. The singer may have raised eyebrows throughout the years with her raunchy displays, but she’s spoken out to defend herself.

Speaking to Elle in July, Miley addressed both her sexy edge and her career as an artist.

Loading...

“I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, “Okay, she gets her t*ts out.” But they also think, “But she’s got a f*cking sick voice,” and that’s all I care about,” she told the magazine.

Miley has 98.8 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.