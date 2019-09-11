Julianne Hough Shows Off Derriere & Legs In Sheer, Jeweled Dress & Instagram Can’t Even

Julianne Hough’s latest look is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Hough is no stranger to showing off her killer curves in a wide range of NSFW outfits. While the beauty shares fashion-forward and sexy photos from her everyday life, she has also been posting a ton of images from her time as a judge on America’s Got Talent. In the most recent photo that was shared for her 4.9 million fans, the singer strikes a pose on the set of AGT.

In the gorgeous new image, Julianne poses in profile, showing off her amazing figure to her legion of fans. While clad in a jeweled dress, Hough rocks a metallic bodysuit underneath that offers glimpses of her toned legs and derriere. The bombshell leaves little to the imagination in the outfit, as the majority of the ensemble is see-through. In the image, Julianne looks over her shoulder and smiles for the camera.

The stunner wears her short, blonde tresses down and curled as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. The former Dancing with the Stars judge completes her look with a pair of strappy, silver heels. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Julianne plenty of attention from fans with over 92,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments.

Some of Julianne’s fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they love the dress. A few other fans simply took to the photograph to let Hough know that they love seeing her on the hit NBC show.

“Omg you look STUNNING!” one follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“Goddess.. favorite judge from AGT!” another commented with a few pink heart emoji.

“Can you please go live on Instagram live video chat please that would be awesome to talk to you on face time,” one more fan asked.

And when she is not working, you can most likely find Julianne by the pool. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the star made a splash at the pool in recent weeks. In the series of photos that were shared for fans, Julianne looked like she was having a blast as she stood on the ledge of a hot tub and jumped into a pool. One of the images in the deck show Julianne flashing her pert derrière to the camera while clad in a skintight white swimsuit. In the photos, the former Dancing with the Stars pro also had her toned legs and back on display for the camera, and she looked nothing short of stunning.

That post garnered over 66,000 likes.