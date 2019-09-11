Instagram Hottie Kindly Myers Tugs At Her Barely-There Bikini, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Kindly Myers is one of the hottest women on Instagram, and her bikini photos have become iconic among her fans. This week, the model delighted her followers yet again with another smoking hot look.

In the sexy snapshot, Kindly is seen standing in a swimming pool as she posed seductively with her chest out and shoulders back. Myers sported a tiny purple bikini with beaded detailing as she flaunted her rock-hard body for the camera, showing off her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and lean legs.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back. Kindly sported a deep bronze tan, and wore a full face of makeup in the picture.

The model had shimmering highlighter on her face, darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips. She accessorized the bikini look with a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses.

In the background of the snap, green trees can be seen. Myers used a lyric from Lizzo’s popular song “Truth Hurts” as the caption of her photo, which was taken by photographer Brent Allen.

Of course, Kindly’s followers immediately began to comment on the photo, saying that the model was looking hotter than ever in the bikini snap, and telling her that she was stunning as usual.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Myers is more than just an Instagram model. Kindly previously served as an automated logistical specialist in the Army. She later served four years with the National Guard, where she found her love for health and fitness.

She now boasts over 1.7 millions on social media, all of whom seemingly love her sexy posts.

Loading...

In a recent update, Myers is seen standing on the beach in a booty-baring thong bikini alongside model Kayla Moody, who gives Kindly a slap on the backside. The clip, which is shown in super-slow motion, gained nearly 200,000 likes in just one day and earned over 1,200 comments from fans who couldn’t take their eyes off of the video — which was nearly too hot for social media.

Kindly Myers has become a real bikini queen on the platform with the majority of her posts showing off her body in some sort of tight swimwear. However, she’s also modeled for major publications such as Playboy, proving that she’s not just another celebrity who’s Instagram famous.