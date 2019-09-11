Meghan McCain Blasts Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner On ‘The View’ & The White House Quickly Claps Back

Meghan McCain shared a few choice words about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during a recent episode of The View. The daughter and son-in-law of President Donald Trump attended the funeral of former Senator John McCain, Meghan’s father, last year. This week, Meghan couldn’t help but tell viewers what she really thought of this.

As Mediaite shares, the comments came as The View crew discussed a new profile published by The Atlantic about the Trump family. Meghan praised the piece and the author, McKay Coppins, and remarked that she still hasn’t figured out what Ivanka does all day in her role as a senior adviser to the president.

Meghan said she doesn’t think that Ivanka lives up to the hype that surrounds her. In contrast, fellow The View co-host Abby Huntsman noted that she felt sorry for the president’s grown kids at various points as she read the profile. This immediately sparked quite the response from Meghan.

“No offense, they crashed my dad’s funeral, they get nothing from me. I mean, really, they’re not good people.”

Meghan went on to say that Abby is more compassionate than she is as Abby continued to note that she felt the president’s oldest children deserved some sympathy or compassion. Abby mentioned the interview she did a while back with Ivanka, but it was clear that her fellow panelists did not feel the same way about the first daughter as Abby did.

Meghan McCain Blasts Ivanka and Jared: 'They Crashed My Dad's Funeral, They Aren't Good People' https://t.co/yjviMRRHxm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 11, 2019

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and the audience couldn’t help but chuckle at some of what Abby said while Meghan remained straight-faced. Meghan did share some praise for Donald Trump Jr. during the segment, but it’s clear there was no love lost when it came to Ivanka.

People notes that White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto pushed back against the entire situation in a statement released after Tuesday’s segment on The View.

“The idea that the hosts of The View or a reporter at The Atlantic have any factual reads on what goes on within the Trump family is completely asinine… All of this is false and a flimsy single anonymous source will not succeed at creating a rift in the family.”

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Ivanka has been facing criticism on many fronts in the past week or so. In addition to Meghan’s remarks, Ivanka became fodder across Twitter for some of the fashion choices she made during public events in Colombia recently.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that Ivanka has personally commented on any of this, nor has Meghan retracted what she said earlier this week on The View.