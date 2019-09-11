‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Wows In Pink Bikini On Ko Phi Phi Island During Thailand Vacation

Cheyenne Floyd is proving to be a knockout right now. The Teen Mom OG star is enjoying a sun-drenched and exotic vacation in Thailand – if anyone’s earned a break, it’s this mother. Cheyenne hasn’t posted too many snaps from her break, although a brand new one landed on the star’s Instagram on Wednesday.

Cheyenne’s photo was a blissful one. The mother of one had been photographed seated at the edge of a water vessel with blue-green waters and sheer cliffs in the background – a helpful geotag for anyone not recognizing the location placed Cheyenne in Ko Phi Phi Island in Phuket, Thailand. Cheyenne rocked a pink tie-dye bikini – perfect for offsetting the backdrop’s aqua palettes. Wednesday definitely brought a fun look. The two-piece boasted cute short-capped sleeves, feminine ties below the bust, and a chopped-up variety of pinks in a tie-dye effect. The star’s fit and curvy frame was on show, although Cheyenne herself didn’t seem out to flaunt it. Rather, Cheyenne was seen with a peaceful and happy expression and closed eyes.

Fans would likely agree that it was the perfect snap. Cheyenne looked relaxed – the stresses faced by the star seemed to have briefly disappeared, with a check emoji from Cheyenne appearing to suggest that things were going well.

Cheyenne’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 40,000 likes in the space of five hours. Likes were left by MTV co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. While these two ladies may star on Teen Mom 2, they will stay up-to-date on Teen Mom OG faces. The post also brought 200 fans into the comments section.

When it comes to the franchise’s faces, Cheyenne bucks the trend by having significantly less kids than other cast members. Together with baby daddy and ex Cory Wharton, Cheyenne is a mom to daughter Ryder. Meanwhile, Maci Bookout, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska have three kids. Cheyenne has suggested that she might want more, though, per Hollywood Life. The star also stated that she wasn’t too happy with the way her life was sometimes portrayed on the series.

Loading...

“I wish the show would show more of me being a mom other than me be in my dating life. Maybe less dating life and more mom sh*t. You know Ryder has a full schedule, she is doing stuff every day of the week. I would love to show some of the activities that she does that me and Cory do together while co-parenting. We are not a big fighting family, so we just want to show the love we surround our baby with.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Cheyenne wowed in a black swimsuit.