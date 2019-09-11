Roseanne Barr Makes A Return To Instagram As Katey Sagal Replaces Her As Dan’s Love Interest On ‘The Conners’

The fired sitcom star posted a cheeky new photo as a new 'Conners' cast member could be moving in on her turf.

Roseanne Barr has returned to Instagram after a more than two-month absence, and the timing is interesting. On the same day that it was announced that Katey Sagal has landed an “extensive” role as Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) new love interest on The Conners, the fallen Roseanne star posted a new photo that shows her with a piece of pizza hanging out of her mouth.

Barr did not include a caption on the photo, which is her first Instagram post since June 23, when she plugged her Mr. & Mrs. America Tour with Andrew Dice Clay, but she looks weary and full of thought as she hams it up without looking directly at the camera.

It’s no surprise that Barr’s new pic sparked a big reaction on Instagram. Several followers used the opportunity to assure the star that they refuse to watch the spinoff series that killed her off. Others called Barr an “icon” and said they still faithfully watch reruns of her original series, Roseanne.

Other fans noted Barr’s blonde hair (she has actually had her hair blonde for a while now), and at least one fan tried to figure out if there was some sort of “symbolism” in the pizza pic.

You can see Barr’s brand new Instagram photo below.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Katey Sagal’s returning stint on The Conners comes after her character, Louise, made a play for still-grieving widower Dan Conner last season. While fans had a feeling that Sagal would be coming back, it was just announced that she will appear in more than half of the 19 new episodes of The Conners’ second season.

The Conners showrunner, Bruce Helford, told TV Line that Sagal’s character will be promoted to bar manager at Casa Bonita and that she will still have her eye on Dan.

“She wants a relationship. She wants romance. She is not giving up,” Helford said. “But Dan is still having difficulty. He’s struggling with whether he’d be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else.”

With Sagal signed on for 10 new episodes of The Conners, it sounds like she will be in Dan’s life for a while. The Married With Children veteran first turns up in Episode 3 of The Conners second season.

In an interview with The New York Times, Goodman said the cast misses Roseanne, who was fired from her sitcom last year over offensive tweets. And even with Katey Sagal perched and ready to fill the role as the Conner patriarch’s new love interest, Goodman said no one can ever replace Roseanne.

“Those are shoes you can’t fill,” he said.

The Conners second season debuts Tuesday, September 24 at 8p.m./7c.