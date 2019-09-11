‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp, 38, Shocks Fans With Pregnancy Announcement

Teddi Mellencamp dropped a bombshell on fans earlier today.

While the model was just in New York City, walking the runway for her friend Kyle Richards’ new fashion collab, little did everyone know that she was hiding a mega-secret. This morning, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself while announcing that she was expecting baby number three with her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

In the stunning new shot that was shared for her legion of fans, Teddi stands front and center while posing in profile. The 38-year-old is all smiles for the camera, wearing her long blonde locks down and curled for the photo op. The reality star also wears a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. While clad in a black sports bra and matching leggings, Teddi shows off her hint of a baby bump.

In the caption of the image, she directs fans to a link in Us Weekly to find out more about her pregnancy. In the sit-down, the RHOBH star explains that she is just 14 weeks pregnant, which is why she kept things under wraps until now. But luckily, everything in this pregnancy seems to be going pretty smoothly for the blonde bombshell, she says.

“Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody,” she shared. “Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

Teddi and Edwin are already proud parents to 6-year-old Slate and 5-year-old Cruz, while Arroyave also has a child from a previous marriage — 10-year-old Isabella. And luckily for the pair, there’s no jealousy among her kids. According to Teddi, both Slate and Cruz are thrilled that their parents are expecting, and it’s something that they have been asking for for a long time.

“They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

And like Slate and Cruz, Teddi’s fans also seem to be incredibly thrilled about the announcement. In less than an hour of going live on her account, Teddi’s post has racked up over 36,000 likes and well over 1,500-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the image to wish the couple the best of luck.

And in the interview, Teddi also confessed that while she used IVF for her first two kiddos, this one came naturally, and it was a total surprise! Interestingly enough, The Inquisitr previously shared that Mellencamp recently posted before and after weight loss photos of herself on Instagram as she seemed to be throwing fans off before dropping the pregnancy bombshell.