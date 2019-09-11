Meghan Markle Is Dubbed #1 Social Riser By ‘Tatler’ Magazine, After They Praised William & Kate

The Duchess of Sussex has been called a master at the media, but even she might not know whether her newest honor is a compliment or shade. Posh British magazine Tatler, known as the society bible in the U.K., has recently named its list of “social risers,” and the former Suits actress has nabbed the top spot.

The duchess has had been catapulted into the stratosphere of fame over the past 24 months. Though she was fairly well-known as an actress, the fame is nothing compared to the levels achieved as a member of the royal family, and she and Harry earned record crowds during their tour to Australia.

Though “social riser” does not necessarily have negative connotations, it does seem close to the term social climber, which does. Moreover, the article veers between both flattering language and not-so-flattering language.

“Never have the treacherous sands of London Society been more fraught for those endeavoring to clamber up and up the scale,” the article began, with a start that most would not consider the kindest of openings.

However, the piece concludes its introduction with a very different note.

“[If] you think that social mobility means table-hopping at Scott’s in London, Cinquante Cinq at St Tropez, or Maya’s on St Barths, you’re wrong: it means getting a fair chance of moving up in the world, even if you never went to Eton,” the magazine stated.

The list was then presented, with the former American actress-turned-royal at the number one spot.

“The pinnacle of the greasy pole. Not quite a rags to riches tale (she was privately educated and her scapegrace father won an Emmy for lighting direction) but the Ralph & Russo-clad beacon of change has found a role that suits her to perfection: a tungsten toughie to drag the Royal Family into the 21st century.”

Reactions to the article have varied, as some have seen it as further bullying of the Los Angeles native. Others have offered their support to the British society bible.

Meghan’s nemesis, Piers Morgan, was one such supporter, and he tweeted his congratulations to the former Deal Or No Deal star, saying that she “worked hard” for the dubious honor (via The Scottish Sun).

The Good Morning Britain anchor has voiced his dislike of the duchess after she allegedly “ghosted” him after meeting Prince Harry. He has since claimed that she is manipulative.

Another aspect that will surely muddy the waters is that Meghan’s in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, had recently been praised as “most influential” in the magazine’s Social Power Index published earlier this summer.

The Cambridge and Sussex clans have been rumored to be in a competitive feud for months — and it doesn’t seem like there is an end in sight. Just two weeks ago, Harry and Meghan’s names were erased from the website of the charity they used to share with William and Kate, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The rift between the two couples was also allegedly part of the reason Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage.