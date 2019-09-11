Donald Trump Tweets About Fake Poll Numbers And People Reply With Names Of 9/11 Victims

Today is September 11. The 18th anniversary of 9/11, and early this morning President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself and First Lady Melania Trump at a memorial in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the attacks. However, two hours later, he continued his typical tweets about fake news and fake poll numbers while others urged him to put aside politics for the day and spend it honoring the 9/11 victims and their still-grieving families.

“If it weren’t for the never ending [sic] Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the ‘Partners’ of the LameStream Media by 20 points. Sorry, but true!” tweeted President Trump at 8:19 a.m. EDT.

Journalist Lesley Abravanel responded to the president’s tweet with a series of replies listing the names of the 2,977 victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, which are etched in bronze on the September 11 Memorial. She noted that she will continue to tweet the names all day long in a reply.

Many others replied to Trump’s tweet and pointed out that today should be a day to focus on the nation and others.

“Use a solemn occasion that is all about other people’s loss, and the loss to our nation, to talk about your poll numbers. You narcissistic maniac,” replied Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile.

In a follow-up tweet, the president noted that his campaign has not begun. He claimed that the “phony” poll numbers prop up the media’s Democrat partners. Many Twitter users also replied to the second tweet, noting that President Trump used this day to complain about polls and the media instead of marking the occasion.

“It’s 9/11 anniversary, and you’re crying about polls? What’s wrong with you?” asked American screenwriter and director David Weissman.

Right before the tweet about the fake news, President Trump tweeted that he would speak at the Pentagon today. According to CBS News, Trump spoke at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks. Before he left for the engagement, Trump and the first lady offered a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT, which marks the time the first plane flew into the World Trade Center, on the South Lawn at the White House. The couple bowed their heads as a bell rang.

Yesterday, according to a report from The Inquisitr, President Trump claimed he fired his national security advisor, John Bolton. However, according to Bolton, he and the president planned to talk about the situation after Bolton offered to resign. Bolton served in the role since April 9, 2018. Presumably, President Trump will fill the position for the fourth time sometime soon.