American Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In Sexy Bra And Leggings

Alexa Collins is showing off her impressive figure again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The new snap of the American model was shared to her feed on Wednesday, September 11, and was an instant hit with her 595,000 followers. In the photo, the beauty was caught sitting outside on a patio chair underneath the shade of an awning and surrounded by a sea of luscious greenery. She held a small bottle of CBD oil in her hand — the product her sizzling snap promoted — though it is quite possible that her fans were too captivated by her eye-popping display to even notice what she was touting in the pic.

Alexa sent pulses racing as she posed in a set of tighter-than-skin workout gear that highlighted her famous curves in all of the right places. The dark gray two-piece included a sexy sports bra with a dangerously low-cut scoop neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage completely on display and her decolletage completely bare. It clung tight to her voluptuous assets, which were accentuated by the brand logo that was printed right in the middle of her bosom, while also offering a teasing peek at her flat midsection and toned abs.

As for her lower half, the blonde bombshell rocked a pair of matching leggings that did nothing but favors for her toned stems. They were of the same clingy fabric as her sports bra and hugged her curves to accentuate her fit physique and long, toned legs in the perfect way. Its waistband fit tight around her midsection, featured long, white drawstrings, and accentuated her trim waist and sculpted torso even more.

The stunner completed her look by pairing the skintight workout gear with bright blue sneakers that gave the look an eye-catching pop of color. Her platinum locks fell in loose, bouncy waves around her face, perfectly framing her stunning makeup look that included a metallic pink lip, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the social media sensation’s horde of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post has earned more than 1,700 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram. Dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display were also left in the comments section of the post.

“You just have an amazing body,” one person wrote, while another called Alexa a “cutie.”

“Such a fox!” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Alexa has shown off her impressive figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently flaunted her killer curves in a skintight black mini-dress, sharing a photo of the ensemble to her Instagram that drove her fandom into an absolute frenzy.