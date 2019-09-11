Erica Mena Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Sultry New Instagram Snap

Erica Mena shared a new photo to her Instagram page on Tuesday night and this one is leaving her followers breathless. The former Love & Hip Hop personality went for an especially bold look in this latest snapshot and it is generating a lot of heat.

The new Instagram post by Mena shows her draped in a black garment that she is holding up against her breasts. Her shoulders are bare and her positioning showcases plenty of the star’s plentiful cleavage.

Mena wore her long, dark hair in curly waves draping over her right shoulder and swept behind her shoulder on her left side. Fans can see Erica’s stunning diamond ring from her new husband and rapper Safaree Samuels on her left hand and she has long, burgundy nails that sync beautifully with her deep, dark lip color.

The reality television star is gazing off to the side in this photo, her lips slightly parted to enhance the sultry vibe of this look. Mena kept her caption simple, sharing a brief thought that touches on her spirituality.

Erica has 4.4 million fans following her on Instagram and they made it clear that they loved this latest glam look. In a mere 13 hours or so, nearly 40,000 of Mena’s supporters had liked this latest post. More than 300 people also commented on the gorgeous snap.

“OHHH MYYYYY IM GONNA NEED THIS LOOK,” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan who added several emoji as well.

“Legit thought this was old KimK,” remarked another who noticed that Erica’s latest look does seem to give off something of a Kim Kardashian vibe.

“Absolutely flawless and stunning! Love you Erica!!” detailed a loving supporter.

The Love & Hip Hop star, who was recently hyping an appearance on the VH1 show Hip Hop Squares, is known for being bold in her fashion choices. As The Inquisitr recently noted, for example, she hit the MTV Video Music Awards with her new husband on her arm and a jaw-dropping, revealing, white custom-made dress flaunting her curves.

Erica has developed a stand-out, signature style that makes the most of her gorgeous dark hair and eye-popping cleavage. By the looks of her Instagram page, Mena’s fans never tire of seeing her flaunt these assets. Luckily for those who love what the reality television personality tends to dish out, she rarely goes long between sharing sexy snapshots.

Erica Mena certainly appears to be living her best life at the moment. She exudes confidence in every look she shares and this newest Instagram post could be considered to be a perfect example of that.