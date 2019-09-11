‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy, Unzipped Top

Camille Kostek is in New York City for Fashion Week and since she’s arrived there, she’s definitely made a splash in the fashion department.

As fans know, Camille is wildly popular on social media and she has a following of nearly 700,000 on Instagram alone. And while she’s a popular model in her own right, Kostek also has a lot of fans thanks to the fact that she’s dating former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. The model is most well-known for posing in a bikini but she has proven time and time again that she sizzles in just about everything that she puts on.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Kostek tags herself in Brooklyn, New York. The blond bombshell poses against a red brick-colored wall and looks directly into the camera for the shot. She dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss while wearing her long, blond locks down and straight as they fall all the way down past her chest.

The social media sensation looks absolutely amazing in a loose-fitting two-piece set that shows off her figure. The unzipped top leaves little to be desired as Camille flashes a hint of cleavage to onlookers. She completes the look with a black purse/ fanny pack worn around her waist. In just a short time of the image going live on her account, it’s earned the Sports Illustrated model a ton of attention with over 36,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Some of Camille’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her sexy outfit. A few other followers had no words and opted to flood the post with their choice of emoji instead.

“An actual goddess. ILY,” one follower raved.

“When we thought you couldn’t get any hotter you went and SLAYYYYYYEEEEEDDDDDDDD [sic],” another chimed in with a series of clapping hands emoji.

“We are literally in love with u,” another fan wrote, tagging a friend.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Camille posted a photo of her “game day glam” look, tagging herself at Gillette Stadium — home of the New England Patriots. In the stunning photo, the model posed at a side angle, leaning her chin on her shoulder and looking straight into the camera. She appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup, including blush and lip gloss while clad in a tie dye crop top and jeans.

That post earned well over 24,000 likes.