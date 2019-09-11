Thomas Ravenel Expected To Plead Guilty In Court Wednesday

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has arrived at the Charleston County Courthouse and is expected to enter a guilty plea Wednesday after being charged with the sexual assault of the family’s nanny in 2015.

Charleston’s Live 5 News is reporting that the former politician and reality star was scheduled to appear in court last week, but the evacuation of Charleston for Hurricane Dorian postponed it until Wednesday. Last November, a judge held over the Ravenel matter for trial, stating that there was enough evidence against the politician who previously served ten months in prison for cocaine possession and distribution.

The victim, known in the press as Nanny Dawn claimed that while she was taking care of his infant daughter, Ravenel returned home from a night out impaired and assaulted her in the kitchen of his Charlotte Street home.

Live 5 shared that Ravenel stripped naked and reportedly attacked the victim, attempting to strangle her with her own bra.

“The victim told investigators Ravenel got undressed and put the nanny’s hand on his private parts and then grabbed her private parts. The papers state that the nanny bra’s underwire cut her skin and that she couldn’t breathe because her shirt wrapped around her neck.”

EXCLUSIVE: #SouthernCharm star Kathryn Dennis has been awarded joint custody of her children with Thomas Ravenel. https://t.co/IYDUU1o5M2 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 16, 2019

According to investigators, Nanny Dawn provided the court with appropriately time-stamped photos of her injuries, leading them to press forward in the matter.

Thomas Ravenel has been out of bail for nearly a year in this matter, and strongly denied the accusations against him. His legal team has been negotiating a plea for months in an effort to keep the disgraced politician out of prison.

Ravenel shares two children with his former co-star, Kathryn Dennis, who recently received joint custody from a Charleston County judge, reported The Inquisitr last month. The former state treasurer pushed to have the judge require Dennis to have supervised visitation, but the ultimate decision put the two Ravenel children, Kensie and Saint, with their mother 50% of the time.

Court documents revealed that Ravenel has had a team of private investigators, led by Dennis’ cousin, David Leaird, to watch her and her now-deceased mother, Allison Dennis around the clock.

“The private eye [Leaird] says they were hired to specifically watch her interactions with the kids. During their investigation they set up cameras to record Dennis twenty four hours a day. The cameras were at two residences where she stayed.”

In addition to the criminal case against Ravenel, Nanny Dawn has also filed a civil case for damages against the accused as well as the Bravo network.