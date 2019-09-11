Brad Pitt’s Son Maddox Gives Rare Interview About Relationship With Estranged Father

Maddox Jolie-Pitt gave a rare interview regarding his estranged relationship with his superstar father, Brad Pitt, in a video that was obtained by In Touch Weekly. Maddox, who attends Yonsei University in Korea and is studying biochemistry, spoke out about his feelings regarding the status of his relationship with his father.

The reporter asked Maddox whether Pitt has plans to visit him at college. Maddox responded, “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.”

Subsequently, when the same reporter asked Maddox about the possibility of his relationship with Pitt being over, Maddox said, “Well, whatever happens, happens.”

Father and son have reportedly had little contact since Maddox’s mother, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from Pitt after Maddox and his father had an altercation on a private plane in 2016, stating the split was for the “health of her family,” reported Page Six. The gossip outlet later reported that the actor denied any violence towards his son but admitted to screaming at him. The FBI, who investigated the incident, later cleared Pitt of any charges.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“Despite all the drama that’s gone on, the kids are adapting well to their new lives thanks to Brad and Angelina’s amazing parenting skills. While the former couple enjoys doing different activities with the kids, they share the same family values and are raising them to be strong individuals,” an insider close to the family claimed to In Touch Magazine. “All the kids are close to Brad apart from Maddox who keeps his distance — he’s never really gotten over the whole flight incident and is so protective of his mom. Despite Brad’s attempts to make amends, their relationship sadly won’t ever be the same.”

It was Jolie that aided Maddox in beginning his new journey in Korea as a college student, helping the teen settle into his new surroundings. The Inquisitr previously reported that Maddox is keeping his distance from his father, hence Jolie helping him with his new transition to campus life.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to six children, including Maddox, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The couple met when Jolie and Pitt filmed the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and the actor was still married to Friends superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. In January 2005, Aniston and Pitt announced their separation after five years of marriage and Aniston filed for divorce in March, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In October 2006, Pitt said he would not marry Jolie until “everyone else in the country who wants to be married is legally able.”

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2014 and divorced two years later.