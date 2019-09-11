Olivia Munn Rocks Skimpy Purple Bikini In Sexy Pool Polaroid

Summer may be coming to an end, but Olivia Munn is still enjoying some bikini time.

On Tuesday, September 10, the actress took to her Instagram account for the first time in nearly three weeks to share a sizzling new snap that certainly did not disappoint. The photo was taken of a Polaroid snap of the beauty enjoying a relaxing pool day under the sun while tall, luscious green trees towered over her.

The geotag included in the post alluded that the moment had been captured during a trip to Fiji, though it was unclear whether or not Olivia was currently vacationing in the island country, or if it was from a vacation earlier this summer. Fans, however, seemed unconcerned of the 39-year-old’s current location, instead being captivated by her incredible bikini body that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Olivia dropped jaws in a seriously skimpy purple bikini from the brand Montce Swim that flaunted plenty of skin as she floated in the deep blue water. The two-piece consisted of a tight, strapless top that fell far down her chest to leave in insane amount of cleavage well on display and nearly spilling over the top. It hugged her figure in all of the right ways, accentuating her slender frame while also highlighting her toned arms that were stretched out in front of her.

The matching bottoms of Olivia’s swimsuit just barely made an appearance in the steamy snap, much to the delight of her millions of 2.4 million followers on the social media platform. It was of a dangerously cheeky thong style that provided as little coverage as possible, exposing more than an eyeful of her peachy derriere, and its waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist.

The actress wore her brunette hair down in its natural state, with her tresses spilling down her back and in front of her face as she stared down the camera. She sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade herself from the glistening sun, and appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her striking natural beauty to shine.

Fans went absolutely insane for the newest addition to the star’s feed. Olivia’s latest Instagram update has earned more than 83,000 likes within just 13 hours since going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Great photo, you look mesmerizing and stunning as always,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was “tugging at my heart string with that shot.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and nothing short of perfection,” commented a third.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the comments sections of Olivia’s Instagram uploads have something nice to say. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her feed was met with a nasty comment from one user on the social media platform that took note of her cellulite, though the actress had the perfect response to the troll.

“What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic,” she responded, earning heaps of praise from her fans.