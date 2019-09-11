Hilde Osland’s Latest Video Showcases Her Perfect Backside, Leaves Fans Begging For More

Hilde Osland is well-known for her fabulous figure, but the Norwegian beauty also has a head of gorgeous hair. She put that hair on display in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday — along with her incredible bikini body.

The post was a short video in which Osland was sitting outside on what appeared to be a beach. With her back to the camera, she ran her hands through her waist-length, wavy hair. As she is known to do, she wore a string bikini with a thong bottom. The skin on her back glowed in the sun as she tossed her freshly done hair back and forth. The view showcased her slim waist, hourglass figure and cheeky derrière. Toward the end of the video, Osland turned and flashed a flirty smiled for the camera while leaning one arm. The pose exposed her side and part of her voluptuous chest. The sun’s light on her face made her blue eyes pop, making a gorgeous ending to the clip.

In the video’s caption, Osland said that she recently had her hair touched up at a salon in Perth.

The video generated an array of comments from people admiring Osland’s hair, her mesmerizing smile and curvaceous body. The post racked up over 18,000 likes within an hour of going live.

One follower told Osland that it “should be illegal to look that good,” adding that the video was “absolute perfection.”

“You have beautiful long hair and a charming back,” wrote another follower.

“Amazing hair, fantastic body and beautiful face… perfect,” one follower said, seeming to sum up everything that was captivating about the video.

“You are something special…more videos please :)” another fan wrote.

Many fans couldn’t get over Osland’s smile at the end of the video.

“Your hair looks amazing. Your smile is captivating,” one admirer wrote.

“That smile at the end,” one fan said.

That smile has captured the attention of many of Osland’s 1.4 million followers. But fans also love her for her overall good looks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans love it when Osland showcases her figure in skimpy bikinis.

While many followers will comment on how perfect the beauty looks, Osland admits the she edits her photos before sharing them with the world. In one post, she told a fan that she used the Lightroom program to edit her shots. When one follower asked how she managed to make her waist look so small in photos, she said in a separate post that knowing her angles helped — along with good genetics.

Fans wanting to see more of Osland can follow her Instagram account.