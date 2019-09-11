Chrissy Teigen’s Braless Jumpsuit Look Could Make Her The Hottest Celebrity Mom

Chrissy Teigen may often been in mom mode, but she’ll always been a model at heart, and she’s proving that with her latest sexy fashion. The Daily Mail reports that Chrissy stunned in a denim jumpsuit this week, and showed off some serious skin in the process.

In recent photos obtained by the outlet, Chrissy looked like a million bucks as she rocked a light-colored denim one-piece ensemble in Los Angeles with her son.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went braless under the garment, which she left unbuttoned down the front to show off her naked cleavage. Chrissy is definitely one of Hollywood’s hottest moms, and she proved it in the racy outfit.

Chrissy looked stylish and chic as she added a tan belt around her waist, some nude pumps on her feet, and a pair of dangling gold earrings. She had her long, light-brown hair styled in straight strands and pulled back into a voluminous ponytail. She kept her bangs loose, and swept to the side.

Chrissy also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shiny pink eye shadow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a light pink gloss to her lips to complete her glam look.

Chrissy carried her 1-year-old son, Miles, on her hip as she headed into the Shake Shack to grab some food. The little boy sported a pair of navy blue pants, a red jacket, and red and black Nike sneakers.

It seems that it was a mother and son date for pair as Chrissy’s daughter Luna, and her husband, singer John Legend, were nowhere to be found.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chrissy and John are a fan favorite couple, and it seems that everyone loves to follow them on social media.

Recently, the pair got into a hilarious exchange over who takes better photos. Chrissy revealed that no one else in her family can capture the moments like she can.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose,” she wrote.

John later responded by posting a photo of Chrissy looking stunning, revealing that he’s actually a good Instagram husband.