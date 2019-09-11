Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Drops Jaws In Daring, Tighter-Than-Skin Pink Bodysuit

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram once again.

On Wednesday, September 11, the blond bombshell brought some serious heat to her page with a sizzling new photo that has hardly been ignored by her hoards of fans. The sexy selfie was snapped through the reflection of a large mirror in what was presumably the babe’s bedroom, which was decorated with all white furniture and fixtures for a bright, minimal look. She held her cell phone up high as she propped one of her toned legs up on a chair in front of her while sporting a seriously skimpy ensemble that was sure to drop more than a few jaws.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in the steamy shot by showing plenty of skin in a daring bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. It boasted a hard-to-miss neon pink color that, as she noted in the caption, made her feel “tan AF,” and, coupled with the single-tone color scheme of her room, certainly accentuated her deep, all-over bronzed glow.

Even more eye-catching than that stunner’s tanned skin were her dangerous curves that were left very much on display in the article of clothing that was tighter-than-skin. It hugged her voluptuous assets and trim waist in all the right ways to highlight her famous hourglass silhouette, while its dangerously high-cut design provided the most NSFW element of the piece. The scandalous cut of the number covered only what was necessary, exposing Abby’s long, sculpted legs in their entirety as she struck her pose, as well the outline of her peachy derriere, which often makes an appearance on her social media page.

Abby added a cozy vibe to her look by paring the barely-there bodysuit with white calf-high socks, while a delicate cross necklace and hoop earrings gave the ensemble a bit of bling. She had her blonde tresses tied messily in a half-up half-down style, with some of her long locks spilling over her shoulder and others perfectly framing her face to highlight her simple makeup look that included a light pink glossy lip and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features shine.

The new post on the Instagram model’s feed was an instant hit with her 1.4 million followers. The snap racked up nearly 5,000 likes in just 40 minutes since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens had flocked to the comments section already as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always, ” one person wrote, while another called Abby a “beautiful goddess.”

“I’m gonna have this picture in my mind all day,” commented a third.

To the delight of Abby’s millions of fans, this is the second photo she has shared with them today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another steamy shot early this morning that saw her posing in bed in a sheer blue bodysuit that exposed her curvy booty in its entirety, sending temperatures soaring on her page.