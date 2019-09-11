‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Attends Cynthia Rowley Show At New York Fashion Week, See Instagram Photo

Lala Kent traveled to New York City days ago to take in the sights of Fashion Week.

Lala Kent attended the Cynthia Rowley fashion show on Tuesday, September 10 during New York Fashion Week and during the event, the Vanderpump Rules star posed for an Instagram photo with a kid model.

As she stood on the runway in a pink silk blazer and snake print boots, the reality star and actress appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with her hair styled away from her face.

“Omg yaaaasssss,” Kent’s co-star, Katie Maloney, wrote in the comments section of her post.

Throughout her time in New York City, Kent has shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page while also showcasing her travels on her Instagram Stories with several video clips. In her first Instagram post from New York City, Kent looked stunning as she strutted her stuff on a Big Apple street while wearing a black turtleneck and polka dot dress.

In the comment section of her first post, Maloney also left Kent a comment, which included five heart-eyed emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright also applauded Kent’s look. In fact, Taylor, who married Cartwright in June, told Kent that she looked like she was fitting right in during the star-studded fashion event.

While Kent doesn’t yet have any children of her own, she’s looking forward to starting a family with her fiance, Randall Emmett, after they wed next April and, at the moment, she’s enjoying her time acting as stepmom to his two kids, London and Rylee.

“I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me but we can also have the best time ever because I’m not your parent,” she said of her role in the girls’ lives during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Randall and the mom do such a great job of raising them so I let them handle that part and then I’m the one who’s like, here, have some lip gloss. You want to do fake nails? We can do fake nails.”

As for her plans for future children, Kent said that while Emmett wants just one more child, she is set on having two kids of her own.

“So two it will be, because Lala gets what she wants,” Kent joked.

Kent and Emmett have been together since 2016 and have been engaged since last September.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.