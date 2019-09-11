Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Dark Side In Sexy Leather Jumpsuit

Khloe Kardashian is often spotted out in bright colors and vibrant patterns, but she was seemingly feeling a bit dark this week as she stepped out in a sexy leather jumpsuit. The Daily Mail reports that the reality star met up with her best friend, Malika Haqq, for a lunch date and that both women rocked dark looks.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Khloe is seen sporting a form-fitting leather jumpsuit. The one-piece ensemble hugged Kardashian’s curves and showcased her long, lean legs, curvy backside, tiny waist, and ample bust.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also went dramatic with her hairstyle, pulling her waist-length blond locks up into a high ponytail on top of her head and leaving the straight strands to fall down her back.

Khloe also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink gloss on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

Kardashian accessorized her black leather with a pair of her signature large gold hoop earrings, some strappy heels, and a camo handbag.

Meanwhile, Malika wore a pair of black leggings and a black Burberry T-shirt, which she paired with snakeskin boots and a tan purse. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that rippled down her shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and Malika have been the best of friends for years. The duo, along with Malika’s identical twin sister Khadijah, are often seen spending time together.

Recently, Kardashian took to social media to post a sweet tribute to her bestie, sharing a photo of the pair wearing sexy and skimpy beach looks while hanging out together on a luxury yacht.

The pair looked happy and comfortable with one another as they struck a pose and smiled for the camera, flaunting their killer legs in the process.

However, it’s not just Khloe who does the gushing over her best friend on social media. E! News reports that Malika is also a big cheerleader for her other half.

“You really don’t have to thank people for loving you so I’ll thank you for everything else… For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I’m on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don’t take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out. I love you,” Malika Haqq previously wrote in the caption of one of her snaps about Khloe Kardashian.