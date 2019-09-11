‘The Brady Bunch’ Stars Reunite For Dinner In NYC, But Fans Want To Know Where Jan Is

The cast of the '70s sitcom met up for dinner to celebrate 'A Very Brady Renovation,' but Eve Plumb did not appear to be with them.

The Brady Bunch has a reason to celebrate, but one sibling was missing from some of the festivities. In honor of the premiere of the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation, the original child stars from the 1970s sitcom — Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen – reunited in New York City to do press for the home design show.

But when the cast reconvened later for dinner at a New York City restaurant, fans couldn’t help but notice that Plumb, who played middle sister Jan Brady on the show, was missing.

Maureen McCormick posted the snap of the cast dining at a very Brady dinner at Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan. The Brady Bunch star noted that it’s one of her favorite restaurants in New York City and she even gave a shout out to the chef, Maria Loi.

While famous friends such as Elizabeth Perkins and Donny Osmond liked the post, other Instagram fans hit the comments section to ask why Plumb was missing from the group outing.

“Where is the Real Jan? (Eve Plumb)???” one fan wrote.

“Where’s Jan?” asked another.

“Please tell me Eve was taking the pic…I would hate to think she did not join you all,” added another follower.

Brady Bunch fans have long known of a rumored feud between Plumb and her TV sister, McCormick, who played Marcia on the ’70 sitcom. On the series, Jan was jealous of the popular “Marcia Marcia Marcia,” and some fans wonder if the jealousy trickled into the co-stars’ real life. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Plumb has denied she ever had a falling out with her TV sister.

While Radar Online reported that after McCormick hinted at a lesbian relationship with Plumb in her 2007 tell-all and it sparked a full-on feud between the two women, Plumb told E! News that she never needed to “remedy” her relationship with McCormick.

“There was no—People like to say things. There was no remedy needed,” Plumb said last week. “You know, we’re all grown-up now, obviously, and we all get along like real people.”

Loading...

While Plumb seemingly missed out on the Brady dinner, she did join her co-stars for segments on The Today Show and a Rachael Ray Show taping, as well as an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.

Already, HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation has proved to be a massive hit. The Wrap reports that the series — which follows the cast as they completely overhaul the house that was used for exterior shots on the series 50 years ago — scored the popular cable channel’s highest ratings for a premiere in history.

A Very Brady Renovation airs Mondays on HGTV.