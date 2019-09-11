Kendall Jenner Exposes Plenty In Fully Sheer Shirt Dress With No Bra

Kendall Jenner’s confidence is something else. The supermodel appears to have a lot to feel confident about – with one of the most-worshipped bodies in Hollywood, this 23-year-old does, indeed, seem to be blessed from above. Kendall’s most recent New York Fashion Week appearance has put on a bit of a display.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Tuesday evening showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enjoying a lunch date with big sister Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder went for somewhat of a disco ball look, per The Inquisitr, but Kendall didn’t seem in the mood for glittery metallics. The model opted for an all-black wardrobe, although the sheer side to it was upping the ante.

Kendall was photographed in a thigh-skimming shirt dress as she hit up New York City’s Cipriani restaurant. The star’s outfit may not have come with many flourishes, but it ticked all the usual boxes for Kendall’s head-turning style. The model’s dress took on a shirt aspect up top, with a traditional collar and buttons – these weren’t all done up. With the see-through fabrics and Kendall rocking a braless look, the number was definitely cleavage-flashing. Likewise on show were Kendall’s ultra-long legs, with black boots rising just below the knee elongating them.

Kendall accessorized her look with simple earrings, statement shades, and a shoulder bag in tan adding pops of color.

Kendall Jenner nails off-duty sophistication in sheer LBD as she enjoys lunch date with Kim Kardashian after deciding to sit #NYFW out https://t.co/Iz1arIM46i — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 11, 2019

Kendall is used to being photographed. Alongside being the world’s highest-paid supermodel, this star grew up on what is arguably the world’s most famous reality show – much like little sister Kylie, Kendall was still very young when the family’s hit E! show started airing one decade ago.

Speaking to WWD, Kendall revealed that her childhood prepared her for life in the public eye.

“I was lucky enough to be able to grow up with it. My little sister and I got used to it at an easy pace. It’s been normal for us since we were babies. We were never afraid of it, of a big crowd and a lot of people. We always understood the idea that it came with the fame,” she told the media outlet.

As for social media – where Kendall is very active – the model did admit that a hurtful remark can get to her.

“You can get a million comments about how beautiful you look and how awesome you are, but the one comment that says they hate you and you’re ugly is the one that sticks,” she said.

Fans would likely argue that Kendall couldn’t be ugly if she tried.