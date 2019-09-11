Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Reaction To President Trump’s Tweet On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen joined Ellen Degeneres on her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reported The Daily Mail. The model opened up about her recent Twitter spat with President Donald Trump, getting personal about her reaction to seeing his tweet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent feud between Trump and Chrissy saw the current president of the United States refer to her as “filthy-mouthed.”

The mother-of-two revealed to Ellen that she was initially shocked and hurt at seeing him refer to her with those words in his tweet and that she was moved to tears upon reading it. However, she quickly passed from feeling hurt to finding the situation funny and decided to fire back at the president by calling him a “p*ssy a** b*tch.”

“(L)ol what a p*ssy a** b*tch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

The initial reason for Trump’s insult towards Chrissy was in response to her husband John Legend’s comments about criminal justice reform, which Trump felt didn’t give him adequate credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The actress’s response tweet has led “p*ssy a** b*tch” to become a hashtag for the president.

#ChrissyTeigen had the BEST response after #DonaldTrump called her a "filthy mouthed wife" in a late night Twitter rant: https://t.co/3ABEqp40Vm — InStyle (@InStyle) September 9, 2019

As Ellen questioned Chrissy about the incident, she commented that it was not shocking to hear the president picking fights with people on Twitter.

Chrissy, 33, let the talk show host in on her initial thoughts about Trump’s tweet.

“Someone sent me screenshots and my heart stopped and at that point you know you’re gonna get so much…It was a weird feeling. I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it like I can’t believe this is happening right now. He goes on these rants and normally it’s very late at night for him…”

The model continued, saying that the incident made her realize how much she loves Twitter and her supporters who immediately turned the tweet into funny videos and memes while helping lift her spirits by laughing about it.

Despite the initial hurt, Chrissy cheekily agreed with Trump, confirming that she does have a filthy mouth and is quick to fire back an expletive-laden response when she’s insulted. She then told Ellen that she’s working on getting “p*ssy a** b*tch” copyrighted.