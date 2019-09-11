Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Rare Photo Of 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah

Carrie's giving fans a glimpse at just how much her little boy has grown.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a rare look at her 4-year-old son Isaiah, and fans can’t believe just how much her firstborn is growing up. The country superstar took to Instagram Stories on September 10 as she kicked off the fall leg of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” to share the sweetest snap of her eldest son with her 9 million followers.

The seriously cute photo – which can be seen on Twitter – showed little Isaiah watching his mom during her soundcheck as she prepared to perform that night at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. The youngster sat in the crowd with his hand up to his mouth and a pair of ear defenders protecting his years as he looked on.

The 4-year-old clung on to his dinosaur toy as he appeared to watch pretty intently from the audience. Underwood joked in the caption of the snap that he was “critiquing” her performance, which is something she probably got used to during her American Idol days back in 2005.

The latest shot of the little guy marked a rare appearance for Isaiah on his mom’s Instagram account. Though the star and her husband Mike Fisher do sometimes shares insights into their family time via social media, many of the snaps the couple post of Isaiah and his almost 8-month-old brother Jacob often have their faces obscured for privacy reasons.

However, fans were most definitely appreciative of Carrie sharing the personal family photo and showing off just how much Isaiah has grown.

Some of the stars followers even took to Twitter to gush over the little guy after seeing her Instagram Stories shot.

ISAIAH JUST GETS CUTER AND CUTER WITH EVERY PICTURE YOU SEE OF HIM.GOD BLESS. ???????????????? — Fil DiFulio (@FDifulio) September 11, 2019

The sweet new photo of her little boy came shortly before Underwood grabbed fans attention in another way as she showed off new costumes from her tour on the social media site.

As The Inquisitr reported, the “Southbound” singer shared a number of snaps from her big show in San Diego to Instagram, including one that had her flashing her seriously toned legs in a pair of fishnet pants.

But when she’s not on stage strutting her stuff as one of the most famous stars in country music, Underwood has been opening up about her life at home as a mom to two boys.

Back in May, the singer spoke out about her youngest son and how he’ll often surprise her with little presents.

“It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things,” Carrie revealed, per Pop Culture.

“So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so,'” she added.

Carrie has previously revealed that her latest tour is a family affair, as she’s joined on the road by Isaiah, his little brother Jacob, and her husband Mike.