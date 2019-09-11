Cara Delevingne Flaunts See-Through Camisole & Thigh-High Boots At Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

On Tuesday, Cara Delevingne flaunted her stuff at the Savage x Fenty Fashion Show for Amazon Prime Video at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, reported The Daily Mail.

The model proved why she had been announced as the U.K.’s highest paid supermodel over the last twelve months as she rocked a skimpy outfit that flaunted her flawless figure. The Paper Towns star donned a light-green lace camisole that left little to the imagination in addition to bright-green thigh-high heeled boots that hugged the curve of her legs. The camisole ended just below her backside, leaving a glimpse of her upper thighs on display.

The 27-year-old added sheer gloves that ran up the length of her arms and a large green ring. She also held a green heart wand in one hand while her long, blonde tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail. A full face of makeup completed the look, with thick black eyeliner and mascara and shiny, pink lips.

As Cara strutted her stuff on the runway, she was joined by an ensemble of matching dancers, also dressed in skimpy green lingerie.

Prior to the show, the model showed up to the event in a different outfit where she was photographed on the red carpet, immediately followed by her girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The London Fields actress was dressed to impress in a black button-up dress that was left open from the neckline to her mid-abdomen, revealing a black bra underneath and plenty of smooth skin. Ending mid-thigh, she showed off her sculpted legs while the sleeves of the dress included an intricate lace pattern that ended just below her elbows.

Cara went heavy with accessorizes, adding several rings, a bracelet, and a variety of necklaces of different lengths. She wore lace-up black boots on her feet while her hair was pulled up into a ponytail. Her dark-lined eyes and smokey lids gave her a brooding look.

Ashley also looked stunning in a casual black mini-dress that included a plunging neckline and ended mid-thigh. The spaghetti straps left plenty of skin exposed while a pair of high heels elongated her legs. She also pulled her hair into an up-do, allowing a few blonde strands to frame her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cara and Ashley went public with their relationship back in June of this year after Cara thanked her girlfriend during her acceptance speech of the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City.