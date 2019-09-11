Ariel Winter Flaunts Curvaceous Legs On Pink Couch & Sizzles In Stiletto Heels And Mini Dress

While she has been back to her brunette hair for a while now, there was a short period where Modern Family star Ariel Winter went red. As she reported in an Instagram post from July 29, she partnered with Ulta Beauty to promote the blowout services the spot was offering. In the shots promoting the launch of those services, Winter rocked a white mini dress and some sizzling new red hair.

In her latest Instagram post, Winter shared a throwback to that particular project. The logo on the wall behind her was cropped out of the latest shot she shared, so it wasn’t obvious what the photo was originally taken for, and Winter simply called the shot a “mood” in the caption.

Winter was sprawled out across a pink couch topped with a pink fur throw blanket and white fur pillows. She rocked a white mini dress with red details that had a bit of a nurse-inspired vibe. The length of the dress allowed Winter to flaunt her toned legs, and she amped up the sexiness of the look by pairing it with pointed-toe stiletto heels. Winter’s hair cascaded down off the couch as she laid back and served up a seductive look for the camera. Though the cut of her dress meant her cleavage was hidden, there was still plenty to drool over in the photo.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot throwback, and the post received over 65,000 likes within just six hours. Her fans couldn’t get enough of her look.

“Winter my new favorite season,” one follower cheekily commented.

“Hello legs,” another said.

Another fan remarked, “you can pull off anything.”

Loading...

“You should’ve been the new Little Mermaid,” another fan said because of the red hue of her hair.

Many other followers simply couldn’t find the words to express how they felt about the shot and instead just left a string of emoji in the comments section.

Winter has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with some majorly steamy shots lately. As The Inquisitr reported, the star recently shared a NSFW snap of herself in white sheer lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The talented actress has essentially grown up in front of the camera on the popular sitcom Modern Family, and many fans have followed her from childhood to adulthood. Now that she’s an adult, Winter isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves and own her body. She’s constantly thrilling her 4 million Instagram followers with shots of herself rocking clothing that highlights her ample assets and draws attention to her dangerous curves.