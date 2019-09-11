Adrienne Bailon Stuns In A Tiny Strapless Bikini In Makeup-Free Photos

Adrienne's going make-up free and showing off her serious curves.

Adrienne Bailon is putting her serious curves and her makeup-free beauty on display in a bikini in several new jaw dropping snaps shared to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous TV personality showed some serious skin in several new photos uploaded to social media on September 10 as she enjoyed the last few days of summer in a strapless two-piece.

Bailon – who’s also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton after tying the knot with singer Israel Houghton in 2016 – had her flawless body on full display as she first uploaded a slideshow of images showing her floating around the pool on a swan inflatable.

Revealing in the caption that the photos were taken by her husband of three years, the star struck several different poses on the floatie as she relaxed on the water during a day at Hotel Bel-Air Spa in Los Angeles.

Adrienne then followed up the pool snaps with a sultry selfie which showed her seemingly without a stitch of makeup as she relaxed during her spa day.

The former Cheetah Girls singer and The Real co-host alongside Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Loni Love, shared a close up of her face and chest as she shared a coy smile with the camera with both of her eyes closed.

With her glowing bare skin on full display, Adrienne admitted to her 4.5 million followers that she was even proud to show off her invisible “flaws” as she glowed while doing a little sunbathing.

The selfie gave fans a better look at the skimpy bikini she was rocking in the earlier snaps, showing that she was sporting a multi-colored strapless look with ruffles on either side of the top and a ring across the chest.

Bailon accessorised the swimwear look with a pair of glamorous hoop earrings in both ears, while fans flocked to the comments section to praise her obvious natural beauty.

“Honey ain’t no flaws here. Stunning,” one fan told Bailon with a heart and fire emoji. “Flaws??? Excuse me? You are perfect,” another wrote to the star.

A third then commented after seeing Bailon go without makeup in her bikini, “Gaaaarrrrrrl what flaws. You’re absolutely beautiful.”

Loading...

The gorgeous new bikini shot comes shortly after The Real co-host shared another shot of herself in her swimwear with fans as she posed alongside her sister Claudette.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Adrienne had fans floored once again as she and her equally stunning sister posed together in nude swimwear looks during a photo shoot at the beach for several shots to promote her jewelry line, XIXI.

The stunning photos came shortly after The Christian Post reported that Houghton hit back at a troll on social media last month after they called the loved-up couple out on social media for not having children together yet as he and Bailon celebrated three years of marriage.