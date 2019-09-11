Jennifer Lopez In Talks To Do The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines recently and fortunately, it’s all good.

The “If You Had My Love” hitmaker stars as Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles in the movie Hustlers, which is receiving rave reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has an approval rating of 95 percent based on 39 reviews.

Aside from the big screen movie, Lopez is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official,” a source told them.

“Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true.”

“Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it,” the source continued.

“Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.”

The NFL Championship game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020.

Earlier this year, Lopez embarked on a tour, “It’s My Party,” to celebrate her turning 50-years-old. Previously, she had her own Las Vegas residency, “All I Have,” which surpassed over $100 million in ticket sales.

At the premiere of Hustlers, Jennifer wore a low-cut yellow garment which showed off her bare chest and legs. She rocked a sharp blonde bob and accessorized her look with a dollar design purse, which goes with the theme of the film. The Inquisitr previously reported on the selfie she took in the car from the same night, which racked up over 2 million likes.

Not only is her career popping off but so is her personal life. In March, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” chart-topper got engaged to American baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she has been dating since 2017, per Elle.

Loading...

She has always been known as a celebrity mogul who can do it all and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Lopez has had a very successful music career and has released eight studio albums – On The 6, J.Lo, This Is Me… Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love?, and A.K.A. Her last album release was in 2014.

She has starred in many huge blockbuster movies, including Anaconda, Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Back-up Plan, and Second Act, to name a few.

To keep up with JLo’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.