Angelina Pivarnick Busts Out Of Low-Cut Top In Sexy Instagram Snap

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick busts out of a low-cut top in a new Instagram snap. In the image, the stunning reality star is wearing minimal makeup and her long, dark hair pulled away from her face and sensually cascading over one bare shoulder.

The close-up selfie showed off the reality star’s decollete. She donned a black sweetheart-necked top that showed off her ample assets.

While the photo was playful, the message attached to it was not. Angelina relayed to her followers that she was tired of fake and phony people in her life. She took to the social media sharing site to relay her true feelings about people who use other people and what she believes friendship really means.

This is not the first post about friendship and relationships the reality star has made over the past several days. On September 8, Angelina relayed another Instagram message about friendships where she shared a post that stated, “real situations expose fake people.”

Several of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast mates were quick to chime in on the comments section of the post with their own statements in a way to reach out to their friend.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked Angelina, “Hey girl…. we still friends?”

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio quipped, “Hey you still on Jersey Shore?”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi remarked, “Girl spill the tea!”

Angelina has not always had an easy road to friendship with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast mates. She returned to the beloved MTV show eight years after she quit for good in the middle of Season 2. This happened just as the cast, which included Jenni, Snooki, Pauly, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation Sorrentino,” and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, broke out of their reality star status and became bona fide television stars.

Angelina had issues with her fellow cast mates from the get-go of the MTV series, which debuted in 2009. She initially departed the series in Season 1 because of friction with her cast mates and her refusal to work in the Shore Store, a requirement for living in the show’s home. Angelina returned for Season 2, but by then she was more of an outsider to the group, which had become close-knit after her departure. That season, which was set in Miami, showed Angelina punching Mike after he insulted her and fighting with Snooki over a guy they both were interested in.

Loading...

The reality star returned to the show during the first season of the reboot series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as part of a prank pulled by Pauly D against both Mike and the girls. He initiated Angelina’s return to the family, calling it the “ultimate prank” against his unsuspecting cast mates. Since that time, the cast has mended fences with the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island, New York.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that this season of the reality series would focus more on the adult situations and relationships the roommates have found themselves in.

Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Chris Larangeira, and the couple recently moved into their first home together.