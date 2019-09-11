Ellie Goulding Works Out, Squats In A Skimpy Bikini

Ellie getting in her exercise in a skimpy bikini while on her honeymoon.

Ellie Goulding is showing off her impressive workout skills in a bikini while honeymooning with her new husband Caspar Jopling. The British singer left very little to the imagination in new videos shared to her Instagram Stories account on September 10 as she pulled off some serious exercise moves while showing off her toned body in a blue string two-piece.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Ellie proudly showed off a whole lot of skin – and her inspiring body confidence – as she took on the pretty gruelling workout routine in her bikini.

The 32-year-old star proved she’s most definitely fit and fabulous as she pulled off several jump squats and a very impressive amount of push-ups, all while being filmed by her new husband as they soaked up the sunshine together on their honeymoon.

The gorgeous singer – who’s famous for hits including “Love Me Like You Do” and “Burn” – appeared to be going makeup free in the bikini-clad workout videos and also had her long blonde hair tied up away from her face in a bun.

She then celebrated a job well done by indulging a little with a glass of champagne.

But this actually isn’t the first glimpse at her bikini body that Goulding has treated her 14.3 million followers on the social media site to while enjoying her sunny honeymoon.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the singer shared a stunning photo of herself in another pretty skimpy blue bikini during her vacation while posing at the coast shortly after she tied the knot with Caspar in York, England, on August 31.

But it will probably come as little surprise to those who know the star best to know that she’s even keeping up with her pretty intense workout routine while on her honeymoon, as she’s been very vocal about how important living a healthy and active lifestyle is to her in the past.

“I feel very lucky to have this natural motivation where I get up in the morning and I know I’ll feel so much better if I do a workout than compared to if I don’t. I don’t see working out as a luxury, I see it as something that should be integral to everyone’s everyday life,” Goulding said in a 2018 interview with The Cut.

“To work out is being respectful of your body,” she added of why she finds exercise to be so important in her life.

Ellie then continued, “It’s a way of paying back and saying thank you for keeping me alive and for giving me such an amazing opportunity to live and breathe.”