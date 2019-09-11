Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Fishnet Pants In Sizzling New Photo

Carrie's putting her legs on full display in a pair of glamorous see-through pants and short shorts.

Carrie Underwood had jaws dropping across the globe with her latest Instagram post as her uber-popular “Cry Pretty Tour 360” picked back up for the fall leg on September 10. Hitting the stage once again in San Diego after spending the summer away from the huge production, Underwood was proudly showing off her world-famous legs as she unveiled new costumes from the big stage show which sees her perform in the round.

The batch upload was made up of four photos of the mom of two doing what she does best as she strut her stuff on stage at Pechanga Arena, with the first showing the gorgeous multi-Grammy winner flashing her seriously toned legs in a pair of fishnet pants which she paired with heeled boots.

Underwood’s sassy stage costume was made up of the holey net pants over a skimpy playsuit with seriously short bedazzled shorts. In a nod to her country music roots, her fun long-sleeve black ensemble also featured a fun white fringe along both sleeves.

The other shots included in the multi-upload showed off more of her glamorous stage attire as she returned to the stage. The second shot showed Carrie rocking a black fedora with a black lace ensemble, while another had her in a blue mini dress that also put her flawless legs on display with a flowing train.

And it’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of Underwood’s uber-fit body, which is made all the more impressive knowing the superstar only gave birth to her second child, son Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, in January. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah.

“Best legs in the biz omggggg,” one fan commented on Carrie’s latest Instagram upload, while another called the “Southbound” singer a “Goddess” with several emojis with hearts for eyes.

A third person added in the comments section, “You look awesome!!”

But this certainly isn’t the first time the singer – who also owns her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood – has been showing off her body confidence and all her hard work in the gym since becoming a mom of two.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Carrie wowed fans once again as her brand new Sunday Night Football opening theme debuted on NBC as she rocked out with Joan Jett.

The new opening video featured the talented superstar rocking a skintight leather catsuit as she made her way through the backstage area of an arena before showing off her super sassy side on stage with the rock legend to perform the track “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.”

The star’s latest glimpse at her fit and toned body comes amid the announcement that she’ll be releasing her own book containing her tips on how to live a fit and healthy lifestyle like hers.

Speaking about the book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life and due for release in 2020, Carrie told People that it “will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable.”