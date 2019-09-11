Bebe Rexha Shows Off Hourglass Body In Skintight Clothing: ‘Thick Chick’

Bebe Rexha is a confident chick who is all about body positivity and that’s why her fans adore her.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress keeps her Instagram followers updated regularly and has shared a snap of her in skintight clothing, hashtagging it “thick chick.” Her vest T-shirt has the slogan “J’adore Dior” written across the front, rocking the designer brand. She paired it with a pair of black leggings which shows off her hourglass shape. She matches them with a pair of black boots as she stars fiercely into the camera lens. Rexha kept her hair down, owning it slightly wavy.

Within 10 hours, the post racked up over 273,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 9.2 million followers.

“J’ADORE BEBE REXHA,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The prettiest of them all,” another shared with a heart emoji.

“You killed it with that outfit,” a third mentioned.

“Killing it babe,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You look so gorgeous,” a fifth follower commented.

Rexha is no stranger to owning her curves as she previously wore a see-through metallic dress at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, per The Inquisitr.

On the night, she won her first Moonman and balance the trophy on her booty, which The Inquisitr also reported.

She won Best Dance for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers for “Call You Mine.”

“Ahhhhhh Rexhars we diddd it thank you @MTV @vmas let’s gooo @TheChainsmokers,” she expressed on Twitter.

In the past, Bebe has faced boy shaming and slammed the online trolls who are just doing it to get a reaction from the “No Broken Hearts” hitmaker.

“To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it,” People reported her saying.

Rexha uses her platform to teach her fans on how to love themselves and isn’t afraid to show her millions of Instagram followers unretouched images of her in a bikini.

She is currently on tour with The Jonas Brothers, who are performing on their “Happiness Begins” tour across North America. Rexha started touring with the “Sucker” group in Miami, Florida, last month and has been performing in arenas across the continent since.

On Spotify, she currently has over 32.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, proving her relevancy in today’s music market.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high-profile names, including Florida Georgia Line, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, and Jax Jones to name a few.

