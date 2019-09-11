John Paul Jones Posts Poignant Message After Brutal Breakup On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The prom king lost his queen on the penultimate episode of the ABC dating show.

Bachelor in Paradise has been a rollercoaster this season, but no one had more highs and lows than John Paul Jones. The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite redeemed himself after making a scene at a Paradise wedding earlier in the season, but his heart was ultimately smashed when his dream girl, Tayshia Adams, ended their romance.

Bachelor in Paradise fans watched in horror as Tayshia broke the bad news to JPJ seconds after he professed his love for her and told her he can see himself spending the rest of his life with her. While Tayshia admitted she had strong feelings for John, she said she wasn’t as far along as he was. She also said he doesn’t really know what he wants, to which JPJ shot back that she shouldn’t tell him what he knows.

Tayshia and JPJ were in tears as they parted ways on the Paradise beach, and fans were heartbroken.

After the episode aired, John Paul Jones took to Instagram to post a reflective message. The Bachelor in Paradise star posted a photo of himself leaning against a tree holding a large fishing net. In the caption to the pic, which you can see below, JPJ posted a famous Alfred Lord Tennyson quote. The reality star’s caption about love and loss makes it clear that he has no regrets about putting his heart on the line on the ABC dating show.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans commented on JPJ’s poignant post with supportive messages. Some fans said they still hope John and Tayshia end up together. Others told the prom king to keep his head up and not let his crown fall.

“My heart hurts for both of you,” one fan wrote of JPJ and Tayshia.

After the gut-wrenching Bachelor in Paradise breakup aired, Tayshia took to Instagram to post a reflective message of her own. The Bachelor Nation beauty wrote an open letter to herself in which she praised her strength and beautiful heart.

“Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. It’s not theirs to make sense of, it’s yours,” Tayshia wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise fans were shocked by the turnaround in Tayshia’s feelings just one day after JPJ threw her a prom. The dream date came after Tayshia confessed she wasn’t asked to her high school prom, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In addition, just before she ended things with JPJ, Tayshia surprised him with a hilarious date in which she asked him to wear a Speedo and she drew a portrait of him like in the movie Titanic. The two laughed throughout the date and there seemed to be no trouble in paradise.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.