Ashanti Displays Toned Legs In Rainbow Colored Dress During New York Fashion Week

Ashanti is one of the many names who appeared at New York Fashion Week and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared numerous shots to her Instagram which saw her displaying her signature toned legs in a multicolored, rainbow-looking dress. Ashanti paired the look with stilettos and accessorized herself with huge hoop earrings and a mini multicolored bag to add that finishing touch. She kept her hair down, rocking it dark and long, a look she has been sporting a lot recently.

In a video upload, Ashanti is strutting, showing off the killer look in motion.

Her posts quickly racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Those legs!” one user wrote with multiple eye-heart faces and flame emoji.

“Looking like a whole celebration,” another shared.

“Best dressed celebrity! Periodtt,” a third mentioned.

“If I said taste the rainbow that would be corny but yeah this outfit is fire and you killed that fashion week show on Sunday,” a fourth fan insisted.

” You look so bomb,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, she was seen at a Cheetos event looking like a snack, per The Inquisitr.

Earlier this year, Ashanti dropped her own clothing range with Pretty Little Thing. The line sees the “Happy” songstress model her own garments in multiple revealing costumes.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

Ashanti recently dropped a new single with Afro B named after the brand, “Pretty Little Thing.” The cover art sees her in cartoon form wearing a garment she is with them.

Ashanti announced that she has been working on a new project that includes collaborations with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih, per Hollywood Life. She also stated that there are some more surprises to expect but doesn’t wasn’t to reveal everything just yet.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released five years ago, in 2014.

Despite no new album for five years, she still has a loyal following, gathering in over 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her signature single, “Foolish,” remains her most popular song on the app.

