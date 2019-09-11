Gwen Stefani Sets Instagram On Fire In Tiny Red Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for the premiere of the latest season of The Voice and can’t stop posting content relating to it.

The “Early Winter” hitmaker shared a video on Instagram which sees the star rocking a fiery red ensemble. Gwen, who is known for being a fashion icon is wearing a mini long-sleeve dress, matching the garment with thigh-boots. The clip shows Stefani playing with her hair while flaunting her killer legs. She gives the camera a fierce pouty look, showing fans who is one to watch for the upcoming season. In her caption, she mentions it will return to NBC on September 23.

Within three hours, the video has been watched by over 90,000 times and has racked up over 15,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Well, you don’t look a day over NO DOUBT DAYS! Killing it,” one user wrote.

“The raddest queen of them all!” another shared.

“Whoever doesn’t like Gwen cant be trusted lol,” a third insisted.

“Just stunning. Nothing else to say,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“The best thighs in the business,” a fifth follower commented.

Gwen will be a judge alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported a shot Stefani shared to her Instagram which saw her posing with the other judges, standing out in a gold corset and fishnet tights.

Gwen will continue her career in fashion by bringing back her Harajuku Mini range to Target to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The children’s range is scheduled to drop on September 14.

Aside from television and fashion, she also is performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. The show has been running since last year and will continue in October.

Gwen first rose to fame as the lead singer of ’90s band No Doubt. They enjoyed a successful run of six studio albums — The Beacon Street Collection, No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove — and still have a loyal following, gathering in over 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

When the band took some time out, Stefani embarked on a solo career. She released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas — and earned herself an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

As a solo artist and a member of No Doubt, she has been nominated for 18 Grammys and taken home three trophies.

To keep up with Gwen’s busy career, follow her Instagram.