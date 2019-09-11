Halsey Flaunts Killer Curves In Plunging Silk Top And Matching Minuscule Shorts

Halsey is proving yet again that she looks absolutely fabulous no matter what she’s wearing.

On Tuesday, September 10, the singer attended Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty fashion show for New York Fashion Week, where she also hit the stage to perform. Shortly after the event — which will be available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video on September 20 — Halsey took to her Instagram account to share a few snaps from the evening that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The new addition to the 24-year-old’s feed included not one or two, but three sizzling photos of the babe walking the black carpet that were an instant hit with her 16 million followers. Halsey was dressed to impress in a sexy ensemble from the Savage X Fenty clothing line that sent temperatures soaring, and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The “Nightmare” singer’s slinky ensemble consisted of a silky purple wrap top and matching shorts that almost resembled pajamas, though Halsey looked ready for everything other than going to bed. Her oversized top featured a plunging neckline that spread open wide across her decolletage and appeared hardly able to handle her voluptuous assets. The revealing neckline exposed that the babe was going braless underneath the piece, flaunting an eyeful of cleavage for a seriously NSFW display that her millions of fans were hardly bothered by. Over her chest was a small breast pocket with the Savage X Fenty name and logo stitched on it, while a thin belt wrapped around Halsey’s waist and tied the garment closed, simultaneously accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

As for her lower half, the star sported a pair of matching shorts — though they were so tiny that they were barely within sight. The minuscule number peaked out from underneath her top every-so-slightly to prove that they were in fact there, and featured a dangerously high-cut design that flaunted her killer curves in all of the right ways. Stealing some — if not all — of the spotlight were Halsey’s long, lean legs, which were accentuated by a pair of studded black heels that highlighted her muscular calves and toned thighs.

A set of silver rings adorned the bombshell’s fingers, while a thin diamond necklace and statement earrings added even more bling to the look. She wore her jet-black hair in a short bob style that swooped around her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a pink lip, light purple eye shadow, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the musician began showering her latest look with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up well over 400,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to express even more admiration for Halsey’s jaw-dropping display.

“Halsey is goals,” one person wrote, while another said that the singer was “literally a god.”

“We aren’t worthy,” commented a third.

The Savage X Fenty show was not the only NYFW event that the singer attended. She was also at the 30-year anniversary celebration for DKNY last night, where she again hit the stage. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared a few photos of her ensemble for the evening, which included a skintight black dress from the fashion house that clung to her curves in all of the right ways and drove her followers absolutely wild.