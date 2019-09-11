Video Shows United States F-35 Bombers Pound ISIS Iraq Island Stronghold With 80,000 Pounds Of High Explosives

A video posted by a U.S. military spokesperson shows a massive bombing raid by American warplanes against an ISIS-held island on Iraq.

Though Donald Trump in March of this year declared that “victory” over the terror group ISIS had been achieved, a bombshell report by a top military think tank revealed that Trump’s claim was far from the truth and that ISIS was prepared to make a “devastating” comeback, as The Inquisitr reported. On Tuesday, U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq demonstrated that the fight against ISIS continues, staging a massive aerial assault on what the military said was an ISIS stronghold in Iraq.

Video of the bombing raid on Qanus Island in Iraq’s Salahuddin province, north of the capital city of Baghdad, went viral after being posted via Twitter by Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the name given to the 81-member military coalition that continues to wage war against the ISIS terrorist network. In a caption to the video, which may be viewed below on this page, Caggins wrote, “Here’s what it looks like when @USAFCENT #F15 and #F35 jets drop 36,000 Kg of bombs on a Daesh infested island.”

“Daesh” is an alternate name for ISIS that is supposedly despised by members of the terror network. @USAFCENT refers to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command. And 36,000 kilograms is equivalent to approximately 80,000 pounds of bombs.

VIDEO: Here’s what it looks like when @USAFCENT #F15 and #F35 jets drop 36,000 Kg of bombs on a Daesh infested island. ???????? هكذا تبدوا الجزيرة الموبوءة بداعش بعد أن أسقطت عليها الطائرات المقاتلة #أف-15 و #أف-35 36,000 كغم من الذخيرة pic.twitter.com/2v6FAEL9Rn — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) September 10, 2019

The island is covered in thick vegetation, providing ISIS fighters a refuge, where they could, in theory, hide from coalition forces as they plot counteroffensive attacks, making their way to further points inside Iraq. But CENTCOM, the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, said that the overwhelming bombing raid was designed specifically to render the island useless as a hideaway for ISIS fighters, according to a report by The Air Force Times.

“The island is believed to be a major transit hub and safe haven for Daesh,” CENTCOM said in a statement, quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Loading...

The Post also reported that U.S., Iraqi, and Kurdish forces had killed 10 ISIS fighters in the northern Iraqi town of Makhmour on Monday.

Following the 80,000-pound bombing raid, coalition ground troops moved onto Qanus Island for “clearance operations,” to sweep away any remaining ISIS resistance there, according to a report by Kurdistan 24, which said that the island had been used by ISIS fighters escaping the fighting in Syria to take up new positions and establish bases inside Iraq.

Both F-35 and F-15 warplanes took part in the bombing attack, with each F-35 delivering a maximum explosive payload of 18,000 pounds, while each F-15 can carry 29,500 pounds of bombs.