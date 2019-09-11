Chanel West Coast Gets Sultry In Graphic Tank Top

Chanel West Coast has been sharing tons of photos lately with her Instagram fans. This has included shots from her birthday bash, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Her newest update showed her rocking a tank top, however, and the photo’s causing a commotion among her fans. The photo can’t be shared due to the graphic nature of the top, but you can check it out on her Instagram page.

What made the top graphic was the lettering. It was a white tank top with black accents, including the thin straps. It also had, in all-caps font, writing that read, “So F*cking Dramatic.”

Chanel gave off a super smoldering look in the shot, as she placed her right pointer finger by her lips. The rapper also wore hoop earrings, along with shimmery, light pink lipstick. Her makeup was also eye-catching, including dark eyeliner and light pink and blue eyeshadow. She also rocked light pink manicure, which was embellished with a sparkle gem.

West Coast also wore her hair down in curls, as she posed in front of a black wall.

The photo has already received over 9,000 likes in the first 20 minutes it’s been live. And so far, it sounds like the fans are totally loving the look.

The rapper seems to have no trouble keeping up a steady stream of eye-catching photos. But she also opened up to The Hollywood Life, and revealed some of the secrets behind why she looks so good.

“I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me. I’ve got high hips,” she noted.

And if you’re a fan that likes to send DMs, it’s also worth noting that Chanel talked about some of the ups and downs that she’s experienced on social media.

Loading...

“I have to check them all, because I also have fans and I also have a lot of people who say nice things and post about my music. So, I have to unfortunately go through a sh-t ton of horrible messages to find the good ways,” she explained.

Fans can also hope for more updates from Chanel. It certainly looked like she had a great birthday celebration, especially during the party on the boat. It’ll be interesting to see where she goes next in her career from here.