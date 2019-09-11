Emma Hernan Pops Out Of Open Jacket Causing Instagram Frenzy

Model Emma Hernan shared a stunning image of herself earlier today and caused an Instagram frenzy among her 880,000 followers on the popular social media platform.

The blonde bombshell spilled out of an open white denim jacket and sat in a car. A teasing peek of the model’s breasts were visible through the jacket’s open front. Her matching white denim jeans were unbuttoned and unzipped in the sensual pose. Hernan left her long locks straight with one hand touching them, and they flowed over her shoulder. Nude lips and heavily-lined eyes with long black lashes helped accent her big brown eyes. Hernan accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Hernan posted a saucy caption with the image. She said that this is how she dressed when her dad reminded her to wear a coat when she goes out on a date. This outfit would make for an exciting evening out.

Nearly 10,000 people took a moment to press the “like” button on the post, and several hundred left the model an uplifting comment. Some fans took Hernan’s caption to heart with their replies.

“Did he forget to remind you to button your pants?” a follower wondered.

“He just doesn’t want you to get chilly! Love the pic!” another fan noted.

“Your father can be proud about his fabulous daughter,” praised a fan.

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste often replies on Hernan’s posts. Hernan’s UFC friend left multiple fire emoji on this on expressing that she felt the whole thing is fire. Recently, The Inquisitr reported about Celeste’s sexy yacht outing.

Loading...

“Great caption. You are gorgeous and always look spectacular,” another follower wrote.

“How many times have I witnessed your dad running out of the house with a jacket for you before leaving the driveway,” one of her friends asked.

In her Instagram story, Hernan wore a different white outfit and said that she is in Boston, Massachusetts, which is her hometown even though she currently lives in Los Angeles. In the image, the model pursed her lips in a kissing motion and played with her straight blonde hair. She used the same big hoop earrings that she wore in her earlier Instagram post. She had on a white long-sleeved lacy off the shoulder top, and she placed a kissing heart emoji on top of the picture.

The 28-year-old model featured as Sports Illustrated‘s Lovely Lady of the Day, according to Famous Birthdays. Hernan often attends New England Patriots games where she is photographed with various celebrities enjoying the NFL games.