Miley Cyrus Wears Plunging Black Dress To Hairstylist Oribe Canales’ Memorial

Miley looked gorgeous at her beloved friend's memorial.

Miley Cyrus decided to pay tribute to the late celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales by wearing a glamorous all black ensemble to his memorial on Tuesday. Miley shared pictures of herself leaving the service on Instagram. The former Disney Channel star donned a plunging, figure-hugging black dress cinched at the waist with a chic, rope belt. The stunner paired the look with oversized sunglasses, layered necklaces, numerous rings, and silver bracelets. The pop star decided to go for the wet-hair look and opted to wear minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, Miley explained she wanted to wear something fierce in honor of her dear friend. She went on to say that she greatly misses him.

In the comments section, fans were quick to compliment the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s outfit choice.

“YOU’RE PERFECT omg I love u,” wrote a follower.

“Miley you look amazing!” added another.

“You served all right,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of three fire emoji.

According to Page Six, Miley spoke at the star-studded memorial that took place at Lincoln Center. The singer gave a moving speech that encapsulated Oribe’s beautiful spirit. She tearfully recalled that the Cuban-born hairstylist once gave her grandmother a beautiful wig for free after her hair started falling out due to illness.

She proceeded to emotionally perform “You are My Sunshine.”

“Oribe always told me fashion people don’t like to sing, but I hope you’ll join me,” said Miley to the crowd before leading them in song.

Other celebrities in attendance included Stephanie Seymour, Bernadette Peters, Veronica Webb, and Christy Turlington. Jennifer Lopez, designer Marc Jacobs, and model Naomi Campbell all recorded heartfelt messages that were shown at the memorial.

The acclaimed hairstylist, who founded the iconic haircare line, Oribe, passed away from a heart attack at the age of 62 in December 2018, reported Newsweek. When the news broke of this death, Miley shared a sweet snap of the friends together on Twitter.

Loading...

“Can’t catch my breath…..Oh how I will miss my sweet friend… Knowing I can’t call you right now to laugh, to talk hair, to talk life, to talk s**t, makes me shake in disbelief,” wrote Miley. “Wish I could hug you, wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked into a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel….I love you Oribe. & I Always will.”

As fans of the singer are well-aware Oribe’s death wasn’t the only difficult situation she’s had to go through this year. As reported by The Inquisitr, her ex Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, after only eight months of marriage.