Antonio Brown Will Countersue Rape Accuser For Extortion, ‘ESPN’ Reporter Posts On Twitter

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to file a countersuit against the woman accusing him of rape in a civil lawsuit, a source has told 'ESPN' reporter Josina Anderson.

Controversial New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown — who has yet to play a down for New England after being signed to contract worth up to $15 million on Saturday — was accused of raping a woman who served as his personal trainer in a lawsuit made public on Tuesday, as The Inquisitr reported. But just hours after the lawsuit, filed by Brown’s fellow former Central Michigan University student Britney Taylor, was revealed, a new report surfaced claiming that Brown will now countersue Taylor, claiming “civil extortion.”

In a statement issued by Brown’s lawyers, posted by Black Sports Online, the four-time first-team All-Pro selection flatly denied “each and every allegation” in the lawsuit.

The statement by Brown attorney Darren Heitner claims that the rape allegations stem from a business deal gone bad, in which Taylor asked Brown to invest $1.6 million in a “business project” — without first telling Brown that she had a $30,000 tax lien against her, or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million would be used to buy property that Taylor and her mother already owned — in effect transferring the business “investment” cash into her own pocket.

On Tuesday, ESPN reporter Josina Anderson reported via her Twitter account Brown’s plans to countersue Taylor for “extortion.” Anderson cited a “source” for the information on Brown’s supposed countersuit.

In the lawsuit, Taylor claims that in one of the three sexual assaults alleged in the documents, Brown “while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.” The suit claims that Brown later boasted about this incident in a text message.

In one email allegedly sent by Brown to Taylor and included in the court papers, Brown appears to admit the sexual assault, writing, “I jack my dick on your back.” In the emails, posted via Twitter by Athletic reporter Nick Underhill, Brown also insults Taylor as “a failed gymnast living in the past at your momma house with your momma.”

In the lawsuit, Taylor describes herself as a world-class gymnast who has competed at elite levels, as The Inquisitr reported. Her lawsuit accuses Brown of two other instances of sexual assault, including one in which he “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

In a statement, Taylor said that she will cooperate with any NFL investigation into her allegations and that by publicly revealing the alleged sexual assaults, she “removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape.”