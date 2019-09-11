NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Sparks Comeback Speculation With Cryptic Message On Twitter

Rob Gronkowski is stirring the pot once again.

The New England Patriots legend has been dropping mostly tongue-in-cheek hints of an NFL comeback, and on Tuesday sparked even more speculation with what many saw as a potentially telling post on Twitter.

Just a few hours after the Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets, clearing a roster spot, Gronkowski took to Twitter to post an emoji of surprised eyeballs. This led many fans to notice that Gronkowski’s Twitter bio says that he’s a “New England Patriots Tight End,” which some believe he just recently changed. Taken together, the two Twitter statements sparked widespread rumors that “Gronk” may be ready to return to the NFL and join a Patriots team that appears headed for a Super Bowl return.

There had already been building speculation that Gronkowski could make a comeback. Though his retirement after the Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this year was long-rumored and Gronkowski himself said he was worn down by a string of serious injuries, many believe that he is back in playing shape and looking to make a comeback.

One former Patriots legend has been adding fuel to the fire. As The Inquisitr reported, Willie McGinest took to Instagram before the team’s season opener on Sunday night to post a short video with Gronkowski catching passes on the field at Gillette Stadium.

McGinest added the caption “Major comebacks happening in foxboro,” which some thought was a sign that the future Hall of Famer was coming out of retirement. McGinest could have been referring to the team’s unveiling of its sixth Super Bowl title banner, which drew Gronkowski and a number of other players for the ceremony.

Rob Gronkowski tweeted out “????” then changed his bio to “New England Patriots Tight End”. Cancel the season. pic.twitter.com/zIzZleBg3n — HT (@ClevelandGod) September 10, 2019

Gronkowski’s tweet made waves on Tuesday, though it was quickly overshadowed by allegations that new Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown had assaulted a former trainer. As The Inquisitr reported, the lawsuit claims that Brown assaulted the woman on three occasions, a claim he has denied.

This has led to speculation that the Patriots could cut ties with Brown before he even plays a game for them — a move that could open the door even more for a comeback from Gronk.

This is not ok. You can't do this to us Gronk… https://t.co/lc6pUrn6ab — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 10, 2019

Despite the provocative tweet, Rob Gronkowski has not said anything directly about plans to come out of retirement. Gronkowski also continually denied other reports that he was thinking about coming out of retirement and returning to the Patriots.