Gabrielle Union Rocks Silver Mini Dress & Flaunts Major Cleavage With Queen Latifah

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been consistently stunning her followers with her gorgeous looks worn on the reality competition show. Lately, Union has been showcasing looks from her collaboration collection with the brand New York & Company. Union has rocked a wide variety of pieces that she helped design for the brand, but today’s ensemble was particularly sexy.

In the first shot, she posed back-to-back while standing next to rapper Queen Latifah. Latifah was a guest judge on the show, and the two appeared to have had a blast in their impromptu photoshoot backstage.

Union wore her hair down and loose in a voluminous style, accentuated by statement hair clips, and rocked a metallic zebra print dress that showcased her incredible physique. Latifah kept things a bit more casual, rocking a matching sweater and track pants combo with some huge hoop earrings to complete the ensemble. While Union opted for a neutral makeup look, Latifah introduced a pop of color to her outfit with a bright red lip.

In the second snap, Union posed with her mouth open and one hand playfully braced on her chin. A hint of cleavage was visible in the dress, and the length showed off her toned legs.

Union finished off the Instagram update with a full-body view of her dress, and the look was majorly sexy. She paired the dress with strappy stiletto heels that added a few extra inches to her height and elongated her incredible legs even more. Latifah wore a pair of sneakers, and the duo both posed in front of a brick wall.

Union’s followers absolutely loved the glimpse of the show behind the scenes and enjoyed seeing the two talented queens slaying together backstage. The post received over 18,500 likes within just half an hour.

“Give our love to the Queen!” one follower, who was clearly a Queen Latifah fan, said.

“This hair on you!!!!” another fan commented, loving the natural vibe Union was rocking.

Another follower remarked, “y’all look so cute! Love you both!”

“So good to see you two tonight on the show. Truly a power force,” another fan added.

Even fans who don’t tune in to America’s Got Talent when it airs can get a feel for the looks Union rocks on the show by simply checking out her Instagram page. She frequently posts pictures from the dressing room or backstage, before she steps behind the judges’ booth. The looks she has been sharing lately from her collection with New York & Company have been slaying, flaunting her incredible body and sense of style.

However, the babe isn’t afraid to show off even more than some legs and cleavage. Earlier today, she had her followers drooling when she shared a picture of herself showering in a tiny black bikini, as The Inquisitr reported. Her insane body looks amazing in just about any outfit she rocks, from bikinis to ball gowns.