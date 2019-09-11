Britney Taylor, Antonio Brown’s Rape Accuser, Releases Statement About Lawsuit

Britney Taylor had come forward as the party accusing New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown has been accused of rape — over the course of three separate encounters — in a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit was announced on Tuesday evening. Taylor also released the same evening through her lawyer, David Haas of Haas Law.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

The statement on the Haas Law page is accompanied by a link to the formal complaint filed in United States District Court’s Southern District Of Florida.

Through a statement from his lawyer, Darren Heitner, Brown has denied “all of the accuser’s allegations.”

“Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits,” Heitner said in a follow-up tweet.

Breaking: Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. pic.twitter.com/7mB4dm3D5r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2019

In the suit, Taylor, 28, described herself as a world-class gymnast who competed internationally at elite competitions, according to a TMZ report. She also described meeting Brown at Central Michigan University where they both attended as student-athletes. While at the university, according to Taylor, both she and Brown became involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group on campus, which is where they met. They fell out of touch for a while, but in June 2017, Brown hired Taylor to help with his physical training.

According to Taylor, the incidents happened at the NFL player’s Pittsburgh home as well as his Florida home. Brown claimed that Taylor visited him at his home late at night 10 days after she alleged that he raped her. He pointed out that she also continued to post pictures of herself with Brown on social media.

Since the alleged incidents occurred, Taylor claimed she lost 3o pounds in one month and suffered panic attacks on a daily basis. In addition, her filing revealed that she could no longer sleep and experienced suicidal thoughts as well as the loss of both self-esteem and self-confidence. As a result of the forcible rape, which Taylor said she attempted to fight and said “no” and “stop,” she experienced physical injuries, humiliation, stress, and anxiety as well as emotional pain and suffering for which she wants compensation. Additionally, the suit requested punitive damages of an unknown amount.

Since news of the lawsuit made headlines, Taylor removed her social media accounts.

Neither the Patriots nor the NFL made comments on the allegations at this time.