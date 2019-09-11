Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In Minuscule Blue Bikini During Getaway With Rumored Beau Diddy

Lori Harvey is heating things up on her Instagram page with a new snap from her luxurious vacation that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

As noted by E! News, the 22-year-old reportedly enjoyed a Mexican getaway with her rumored beau Sean “Diddy” Combs in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend following talk that the pair had cooled off their romance. Sources, however, revealed to the news outlet that the couple were, in fact, with each other at One and Only Palmilla in Cabo, where “they looked very happy being on vacation together and had a great stay” and “were not shy with PDA.”

While there are no traces of Diddy on Lori’s Instagram page, she has shared a few snaps of herself from the trip that have earned her considerable recognition from her 1.2 million followers.

On Tuesday, September 10, the model shared a new photo from her weekend vacation that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The photo saw the bombshell posing on the ledge of an outdoor pool that overlooked a gorgeous scene of the beach while tall palm trees towered above her. Of course, it was not the scene around her that was noticed by her hoards of fans, but Lori herself, who was putting on a seriously sexy display in a skimpy blue bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey Take Their PDA-Filled Romance to Mexico https://t.co/8s44H7iiJ2 — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2019

The stunner wowed in the Christian Dior denim two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. It consisted of a minuscule top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage out from nearly every angle. While most of the matching bottoms of the set were covered by a long, flowing sarong, fans could easily tell that the piece offered an equally-as-risque display thanks to a dangerously high-cut design that put her fabulous curves well within eyesight.

To top off her look, Lori added a trendy denim bucket hat to offer some shade from the golden sun. Her dark hair was worn down in loose curls that fell over her shoulders and perfectly framed her face, highlighting her stunning minimal makeup look and striking beauty.

At the time of this writing, the sizzling new post from Steve Harvey’s step-daughter has racked up nearly 90,000 likes. Hundreds also took to the comments section to show some love for the babe and her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Picture perfect,” one person wrote, while another said she was exuding “goddess vibes.”

“Hot girl summer has been extended,” commented a third.

Others questioned whether Lori’s rumored Grammy-winning flame was the one taking the photo.

This is not the only vacation snap to end up on Lori’s Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the model shared another photo from the trip that saw her flaunting her famous curves by the pool in a black bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely insane.