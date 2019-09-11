Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former Personal Trainer

Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former personal trainer, TMZ reports. The outlet detailed that the accusations came in the form of a lawsuit, which alleges that Brown “sexually assaulted and raped her during three separate encounters.”

According to the report, the woman who filed the lawsuit identifies herself as Britney Taylor. She claims that she worked as Brown’s personal trainer but notes that the two met when they were both students at Central Michigan University — in January 2010, Brown announced he would skip his senior year and enter the NFL draft. She alleges that the first incident took place sometime in 2017.

“Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent. Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back,” the lawsuit reads, in part.

Taylor states that there were two instances in which she was sexually assaulted by Brown — one at his home in Pittsburgh and the second time at his Florida home. She also claims to have text messages to help prove her case.

According to the court docs, Taylor is seeking damages for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Brown was traded to the New England Patriots on Saturday, September 7, a day after being released by the Oakland Raiders. His one-year deal with the Pats is worth a reported $15 million, including a $9 million signing bonus. According to Sports Illustrated, a $20 million option year for 2020 was later added to Brown’s contract.

The Patriots organization has not commented on the lawsuit. At this time, it’s unknown if the Patriots will release Brown or if the league will suspend him.

Shortly after the lawsuit was reported, Brown released a statement via his attorney, claiming that he and the plaintiff previously had a “consensual personal relationship.” He went on to deny the allegations and vowed to “pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Brown has yet to take the field with his new team, as his deal was inked after 4 p.m. on Saturday — a rule that was put in place by the NFL. The Patriots played Brown’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday, with New England beating Pittsburgh, 33-3. Although Brown wasn’t eligible to play, he had been very active on social media.

Brown’s most recent Instagram post is a photo of a quote that reads, “Fight for what you know is right.” He captioned the upload with, “No weapons formed against me shall prosper.” Brown didn’t give any details about what he may have been referring to, though the post, which was uploaded on Monday, has been liked more than 200,000 times.