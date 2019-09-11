Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Flawless Looks From ‘Essence’ Photoshoot

Actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross was recently photographed by Essence, as she graced the cover of the magazine for the October 2019 issue. She shared the cover on her Instagram page, on which she was dubbed “the queen of natural chic,” and in her latest post, she shared some of the looks from inside the issue with her 6.8 million eager Instagram followers.

In the first of the breathtaking photos, Ross rocked a textured white top with an elegant high neckline. The feature of the shot was her hair, which was done in a gravity-defying style with a few sprigs of baby’s breath flowers tucked in it. Her makeup was natural yet flawless, and a pair of pearl earrings were her only accessory.

She served up way more attitude in the second shot. For that picture, Ross rocked a stunning Valentino gown with a large gold bow for a bodice. A hint of cleavage was visible in the look, and her natural, voluminous hair made a major statement.

Look three channeled some futuristic vibes, as she rocked a structural white gown with a gold belt and gold stiletto heels. Her hair for that particular snap was done in a futuristic braided look that defied gravity as well.

Ross’ fourth look was all about softness and texture, as she was buried underneath layers of a fringe-covered fabric in a shade of soft white. Just a few glimpses of her limbs were visible through all the fabric surrounding her.

The fifth and final look was the sexiest, as it involved a gown that was almost entirely sheer. The form-fitting look had a white bodysuit and white shoulder pads underneath layers of sheer fabric with delicate, breathtaking embroidery done over the top.

The actress’s followers absolutely loved the looks, and the post received over 59,000 likes within just one hour including a like from fellow actress Mandy Moore.

“Like seriously, how you so perfect?!” one follower asked.

Another called Ross “absolutely stunning.”

“You’re so gorgeous,” another fan said.

Another follower simply commented,”coolest actress. Best style.”

Ross has a lot to celebrate lately. In addition to her stunning cover shoot with Essence, she also recently launched her very own beauty line, Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross. The haircare brand aims to provide an incredible line of products to individuals with curly, coiled and tight-textured hair, as the company’s Instagram bio states. Ross is the founder and CEO of the new brand and has been promoting it on Instagram with her eager fans. As The Inquisitr reported, she shut Instagram down recently by stripping down to her birthday suit in order to promote her new venture.