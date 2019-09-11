Bella Thorne Spills Out Of Eye-Popping Yellow Bikini Top And Instagram Can’t Deal

Bella Thorne turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a sexy new set of photos that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The newest addition to her feed was shared on Tuesday, September 10, and was an instant hit with her following that boasts more than 21 million people. The camera caught the 21-year-old sitting at a wooden table and leaning in towards the lens to allow her fans to get an up-close look at her makeup-free face and striking natural beauty. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she “love[s] falling in love,” which her fans were certainly doing with the eye-catching look.

Bella sent pulses racing as she posed for the camera with a soft smile on her face in a seriously skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The look consisted of an itty-bitty bikini top in a bold, black and yellow tiger-print pattern that alone was enough to captivate the attention of her fans, though its daring display had already seemed to do the job. The minuscule number was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled over the top of its dangerously low-cut hemline, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage within sight. Though most of her lower half was covered by the table she sat at, she appeared to match her top with a pair of white daisy dukes, which sat high on her hips to accentuate the teasing peek of her trim waist and abs that she offered to her audience.

As per usual, the actress and best-selling author piled on accessories to her look. She sported a thick stack of silver necklaces that fell over her bare decolletage, as well as a slew of bracelets and watches on her wrists. Her ombre hair was worn down in its natural state, perfectly framing her makeup-free face and piercing brown eyes as she stared down the camera.

To no surprise, Bella’s new Instagram upload has garnered major attention from her hoards of fans who could hardly deal with the babe’s eye-popping display. At the time of this writing, the snaps have racked up more than 480,000 likes after five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as thousands of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re always beautiful,” one person wrote, while another told Bella that her posts “brighten up my entire feed.”

“She is the definition of drop dead gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is not the only time this week that Bella has popped up on her fans’ Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell shared another set of photos yesterday that saw her flaunted her long legs in a pair of sexy daisy dukes and rocking a tiny pink crop top that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.